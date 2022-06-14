Camila Cabello to perform at the Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi® for the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final | Inside UEFA

Known for her hits Bam Bam, senorita and Havanathe Cuban-American artist will take the stage a few minutes before the kick-off of the match, on Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the Paris region.

Camila Cabello, singer-songwriter: “I’m really excited to be on stage for the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month. I plan to give an unforgettable show in which I will combine my Latino heritage with the feeling of unity that reigns among sports and music lovers around the world. I am looking forward ! »

For its sixth edition, the Opening Ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Final presented by Pepsi® will once again bring together the worlds of music, entertainment and sport to deliver a high-energy performance provided by a world famous artist. The 2022 Finals Opening Ceremony will feature dazzling costumes, dancers and musicians in spectacular choreography that is sure to amaze fans in the stadium and at home.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director: “We are delighted to collaborate with our long-time partner Pepsi for another highly entertaining performance at the opening ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. These events are always an opportunity to combine sport and music in the most impressive way, which particularly appeals to supporters. Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us achieve this. We know that Camila Cabello is one of the most popular artists in the world. She will be able to raise the enthusiasm of our supporters with a show that the public will never forget. »

The 2022 Finals will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Camila Cabello will take to the pitch just over ten minutes before the biggest match of the season for European club football kicks off.