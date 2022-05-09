Camila Cabello to sing for the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final Presented by Pepsi® | UEFA Champions League

Known for her hits “Bam Bam”, “Señorita” and “Havana”, the Cuban-American artist will take the stage a few minutes before the match kicks off on Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. , near Paris.

Camila Cabello, singer-songwriter “I’m really excited to be on stage for the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month. I fully intend to make this show unforgettable. I will associate my Latino heritage with the feeling of unity that reigns among sports and music lovers around the world. I am looking forward ! »

For its sixth edition, the Opening Ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Final presented by Pepsi® will once again bring together the worlds of music, entertainment and sport to deliver a show bursting with energy provided by a world famous artist. The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Final will feature dazzling costumes, dancers and musicians in spectacular choreography that is sure to amaze fans in the stadium and in front of their screens.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director “We are delighted to collaborate with our long-standing partners at Pepsi for another spectacular opening ceremony for the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. These events always provide the ultimate form of encounter between the world of sport and music, and it’s something fans love – and Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us make it happen. We know Camila Cabello is one of the most popular entertainers in the world and she will help us harness the enthusiasm of our fans during the Opening Ceremony performance by providing a spectacle that football fans n will never forget. »

This year, the final will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Camila Cabello will enter the pitch just over ten minutes before kick-off in European club football’s biggest game of the season.