Camila Cabello tried to convince Shawn Mendes to show shirtless at the Met Gala 2021

After the MTV VMA 2021, Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes they also brought their love to the Met Gala.

Both were dressed by the designer Michael Kors for this year’s theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, dedicated to US designers.

The 24-year-old singer showed off a purple dress covered with sequins and with a crop top, while the 23-year-old colleague wore a leather jacket with nothing underneath, if not a necklace and the suspenders that kept the black trousers on.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – getty images

After parading in front of photographers on the red carpet, the couple stopped for an interview with Vogue and Camila Cabello revealed that she wanted an even hotter look for her boyfriend, or totally shirtless!

“I tried to get him to take off his jacket over there [sul tappeto rosso] – he said – I told him ‘Take it off, take it off’. I’m sorry to say, but it kept it up“.

Never mind, Shawn Mendes’ fantastic abs looked great even with the jacket on!

For Camila Cabello this was the first time at the Met Gala, while it is the third time for Shawn.

ph: getty images