Camila Cabello, unrecognizable! With platinum hair she is ready for the Grammys 2020

The Latin chica Camila Cabello turns into a diva all waves and platinum hair. And line of Black eyeliner, perfectly delineated.

A new hairlook for the Cuban señorita that together with Shawn Mendes, her boyfriend, will attend the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards 2020, next Sunday, January 26.

And Camila Cabello, with her new platinum hair, really looks like ready!

Camila Cabello: the new Marilyn Monroe or Lady Gaga?

Forget her long and dark hair, Camila Cabello is really unrecognizable! Look at her in the image above that she posted on her personal Instagram account. Who immediately comes to mind?

Marilyn Monroe? Both for the hair and for the pose? Surely the new beauty look is very 60s and a lot Hollywood of the Golden Times. But to look at it well, especially for that line of black eyeliner so prolonged, it also reminds us of Lady Gaga.

Let it be a open challenge to the singer? Just in case, we just have to wait for the Grammy Awards 2020 because that’s where it could then amaze us again. Because Lady Gaga does it at every red carpet that shows up under her feet.

