Camila Cabello unveils new Take Me Back Home

Camila Cabello has teamed up with famous German composer Hans Zimmer to perform a song dedicated to the British series Frozen Planet II. Title Take Me Back Homethis novelty from the 25-year-old Cuban-American star was unveiled on Friday as the official soundtrack to the long-running trailer for the BBC documentary.

” To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, not to mention working with the legend that is Hans Zimmer. Frozen Planet II is beautiful and Sir David’s storytelling is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I am grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series. Camila Cabello said in a statement.

” It was extremely exciting to compose and record Take Me Back Home with Camila and to discover that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice. “, added Hans Zimmer who has composed the music for many films since 1982, including that of the remake of Dunes signed Denis Villeneuve last year and that of Top Gun: Maverick this summer.

Consisting of six episodes, the series Frozen Planet II will follow Frozen Planet released in 2011. This documentary, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will focus on the animals that overcome the challenges of life in the coldest regions of the Earth, from the Arctic to the Antarctic, in times of change climatic.

” Hans and Camila’s deeply moving original song captures the fragility of these magical kingdoms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance commented Mark Brownlow, the series’ executive producer.

Remember that Camila Cabello launched her album last April Family. The ex-Fifth Harmony singer’s third solo album has a total of 12 songs, including Don’t Go Yet, Hasta los Dientes with Maria Becerra, Psychofreak with Willow and Bam Bam with Ed Sheeran, without a doubt one of the biggest hits of summer 2022!