Camila Cabello victim of body shaming, she reacts through a poignant message

The female body has always been scrutinized and judged, with terrible consequences for self-confidence and self-esteem.

With the advent of social networks and the Me Too era, we are witnessing a real change in mentalities. The diversity of bodies is more highlighted and the current of body positive is well and truly anchored. But there is a long way to go before things begin to change in depth. This was highlighted by singer Camila Cabello in a long message on her Instagram account. The “Havana” hitmaker writes, ” Recently I wore bikinis that were too small and didn’t pay attention to my appearance, then I saw pictures online and comments about it and I was so shocked “. The young woman, aged 23, continues: Our society has become so accustomed to an image of what a woman’s body should look like. Which is absolutely not real for many of us. Photoshop, a restrictive diet, too much exercise and the choice of images and angles make our bodies look different from what they really are “.

To try to escape these toxic judgments and criticisms, the singer reads a lot and listens to podcasts, especially on intuitive eating. In her diatribe, she laments:I’m a single woman in her twenties drowning in a ton of shitty commercials and I want to feel ‘beautiful’ “.