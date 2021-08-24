News

Camila Cabello victim of insults and bodyshaming: the social outburst

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The beautiful singer Camila Cabello has been a victim in recent times of bodyshaming and various insults due to the transformation of her body: her social outburst makes you think.

camila cabello bodyshaming
Camila Cabello victim of bodyshaming (Getty images)

The fantastic Cuban singer naturalized from the United States Camila Cabello achieved great success by joining the pop group Fifth Harmony, in 2012. The singer participated in the US version of X Factor, and together with the other members of the group had an immediate success. He left the girl band in 2016 and has since started his successful solo career.

His single Havana made the whole world dance, and in recent times the singer has also made it known relationship with longtime friend Shawn Mendes, also very famous in the world of music. The two duet in Senorita and they went through the period of isolation due to the health emergency together. Last June, photos taken by the sea circulated on the web, photo in which the young and talented singer was in costume. On the various social networks the negative comments and insults immediately started, just because Camila has put on a few pounds.

READ ALSO >>> Shawn Mendes left everyone in tears

Loading...
Advertisements

Camila Cabello victim of bodyshaming: the outburst

camila cabello bodyshaming body insults
Camila Cabello (Getty images)

Eat less!” And “She has let herself go too far”Are just some of the despicable insults that have been circulating on the web in recent months. All just because of shots stolen from his last vacation, in which Camila Cabello appears with a few more pounds than in the past. Camila herself revealed that she felt insecure looking at her own body, but quickly erased the shame, leaving her fans a very important message.

READ ALSO >>> famous singer submerged by heavy insults

We are not at war with our bodyCamila sua said on social channels. “I was running to the park when I noticed that the top I was wearing left my belly uncovered e it wasn’t flat“. In those moments he felt a sense of shame how his body changed, but then everything changed. “I immediately remembered that it is no longer time to be at war with my body. I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat. We are human and that’s okay“.

Previous articleWho is Harry Styles’ girlfriend? The web murmurs

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

901
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
720
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
708
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
544
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
542
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
533
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
519
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
479
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
458
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
446
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top