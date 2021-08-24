Camila Cabello victim of insults and bodyshaming: the social outburst

The beautiful singer Camila Cabello has been a victim in recent times of bodyshaming and various insults due to the transformation of her body: her social outburst makes you think.

The fantastic Cuban singer naturalized from the United States Camila Cabello achieved great success by joining the pop group Fifth Harmony, in 2012. The singer participated in the US version of X Factor, and together with the other members of the group had an immediate success. He left the girl band in 2016 and has since started his successful solo career.

His single Havana made the whole world dance, and in recent times the singer has also made it known relationship with longtime friend Shawn Mendes, also very famous in the world of music. The two duet in Senorita and they went through the period of isolation due to the health emergency together. Last June, photos taken by the sea circulated on the web, photo in which the young and talented singer was in costume. On the various social networks the negative comments and insults immediately started, just because Camila has put on a few pounds.

Camila Cabello victim of bodyshaming: the outburst

“Eat less!” And “She has let herself go too far”Are just some of the despicable insults that have been circulating on the web in recent months. All just because of shots stolen from his last vacation, in which Camila Cabello appears with a few more pounds than in the past. Camila herself revealed that she felt insecure looking at her own body, but quickly erased the shame, leaving her fans a very important message.

“We are not at war with our body” Camila sua said on social channels. “I was running to the park when I noticed that the top I was wearing left my belly uncovered e it wasn’t flat“. In those moments he felt a sense of shame how his body changed, but then everything changed. “I immediately remembered that it is no longer time to be at war with my body. I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat. We are human and that’s okay“.

