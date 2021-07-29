News

Camila Cabello wants to make you aware of the crisis that is taking place in Cuba

Becky G, Gloria Estefan and J Balvin are also turning the spotlight on #SOSCuba










13 July 2021




















Social networks are not just glamorous photos or funny memes: they become really significant when they are used to spread information about what is happening in the world and important issues.

Just like he did Camila Cabello: the star used her Instagram account of 53.7 million followers and her Twitter account of 12.3 million followers to turn the public spotlight on what is happening in Cuba.

Posting an image with the inscription #SOSCuba and with the flag of the country, he explained: There is a major crisis going on in Cuba, we need your help to spread awareness. Covid deaths are increasing rapidly and due to lack of medicines, resources, basic necessities and even food, many people are dying“.

There are simultaneous protests in more than five cities in Cuba. Our brave people have taken to the streets to protest this humanitarian crisis and they need our help. Please spread this message by posting #SOSCuba to help bring awareness and support my people“.

The hashtag #SOSCuba has become the symbol of the demonstrations that were held last weekend on the island, to ask the government to deal with the ongoing crisis. The country’s economy is on its knees, as reported Rai News, also due to the low influx of tourism due to the pandemic and the inhabitants have to make long lines to be able to access basic necessities and medicines.

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, the full name of the 24-year-old singer, was born in Cojímar, near Havana. When she was 5 years old, she and her family moved to Miami, USA.

Other stars have joined the call #SOSCuba, such as Becky G, Gloria Estefan and J Balvin.

ph: getty images











