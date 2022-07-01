Entertainment
Camila Cabello went to eat in Santa Monica, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are looking for a house in West Hollywood: celebrities in a click
In addition, Kendall Jenner walked her dog in Malibu, and Rita Ora shopped in Madrid.
Cami: “Chaos is part of my new album, I romanticize it and consider it necessary”
The artist reveals the meaning of her latest album, Anastasia, in the prelude to her presentation at the Teatro Gran Rex. She, in addition to herself, tells about her vision of current music, the role of women in the industry and her participation as a jury in The Voice
Wanda Nara’s daughter played Tatetí in the luxurious dressing room: handbags, shoes and jewelry
Seven-year-old Francesca had fun wearing her mother’s wardrobe in Milan
The unpublished song that Ingrid Coronado wrote to Fernando del Solar
After her divorce, the host presented her theme in Venga la Alegría and shared a message in honor of whom she assured “was the man she loved the most.”
Anna Ferro, wife of Fernando del Solar, said goodbye to the driver: “Now how do you live without you”
The couple married in April 2022 and were very much in love
Matías Defederico does not see his daughters and his mother assures that “he is afraid of going to jail”
Analía Frascino told why her son is not visiting Charis, Bella and Francesca and told how the meeting with Cinthia Fenández’s father was
