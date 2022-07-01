Camila Cabello went to eat in Santa Monica, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are looking for a house in West Hollywood: celebrities in a click

Hailey Bieber took a pilates class at a private gym in Beverly Hills and was photographed returning to her vehicle. Justin Bieber’s wife wore an oversize green batik shirt with a brown heart (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Rita Ora walked down the Gran Vía in Madrid and also took the opportunity to visit the most exclusive shops. The artist wore a set of skirt, top and open jacket in the range of blue, and that she combined with her bag and boots

Kendall Jenner met a group of friends for lunch at an exclusive Malibu restaurant and took the opportunity to take her dog and then walk and walk it. She wore a set of pants, top and white shirt. In addition, she carried a black leather bag and sunglasses.

Camila Cabello surprised with her look to go eat at an exclusive restaurant in Santa Monica with a group of friends. The artist wore a set of pants and orange and yellow jumpsuit, with feathers on the sleeves. Also, she wore rubber sandals

Olivia Palermo attended an exclusive event in New York. To do this, she wore a set of yellow pants and jacket with black patent leather shoes that she combined with a top

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were photographed as they toured mansions in the West Hollywood area looking for a new home to move into. She wore blue shorts with a classic white t-shirt and brown sandals that she paired with her leather bag. He wore a similar look: long blue pants and a white shirt.



Ryan Gosling took his dog for a walk during a day off from filming the Barbie movie. The actor was photographed when he got his pet Lucho out of his truck in the parking lot of a shopping center, where he went to buy food from a veterinarian

Family day. Chrissy Teigen walked through a Borough market in London with her children, the fruits of her relationship with John Legend. She wore a black dress under an oversized sweater with black leather boots that she combined with her bag.

Johnny Depp traveled to Paris to shoot a new movie, directed by the French actress Maiwenn. Before starting his work on the set, the actor tested costumes, wigs and makeup.

Fun night. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were photographed when they left a private event in Ibiza, where they enjoy a few days of vacation. The athlete wore a blue suit without a shirt or shirt, and his partner opted for a strapless green dress with a heart cut

