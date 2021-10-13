Camila Cabello will be the new Cindarella, on Amazon

Camila Cabello’s acting debut will be distributed on the Amazon Prime platform. The date yet to be defined for the Cinderella remake

It is one of the most loved fairy tales ever and over the years there have been many remakes to give voice to the beautiful Cinderella. In the next issue of Cinderella, we will have the singer as the protagonist Camila Cabello, actress for the first time. After several negotiations it is Amazon to win the release of the film on its platform although an official release date has not yet been defined.

The singer, now Shawn Mendes’ partner, was chosen to play the part of Cinderella in the Sony film, which the cast also included Pierce Brosnan (who was Agent 007 James Bond four times) and James Corden (most famous for his Late Show broadcast on CBS). Camila Cabello, in her first leading role in the cinema, will have the difficult task of providing a new and pleasant version of an iconic character, which Lily James – most recently – was able to bring to life. How she intends to do it or when, has not been said. But sources close to the production, for which Cabello also edited part of the soundtrack, assure that Cinderella it could be released online in the summer.