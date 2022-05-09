CAMILA CABELLO WILL HEADLINE THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL, PRESENTED BY PEPSI…

THE MULTI-PLATINUM GRAMMY® NOMINATED SUCCESS SINGER AND SONGWRITER WILL PERFORM LIVE ON THE PEPSI MAX STAGE® MAY 28 AT PARIS AT THE WORLD’S MOST-WATCHED ANNUAL SPORTS EVENT.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — #PLAYTOINSPIRE — UEFA and Pepsi MAX® are pleased to reveal that the singer and songwriter Camila Cabellowill headline the 6th UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony, presented by Pepsi MAX®. The performer of the hits “Bam Bam”, “Señorita” and “Havana”, will take center stage to launch one of the biggest sporting events in the world and bring the energy and atmosphere of this final to millions of viewers around the world.

The opening ceremony will see the artist perform a medley of his greatest hits, in addition to new releases from his highly acclaimed third studio album, ‘Familia’. The performance, lasting five minutes, will offer a high-flying spectacle to the fans present in the stadium and at home, live from the Stade de France to Paris the Saturday May 28. A breathtaking carnival-themed celebration will come to life through a stunning parade of costumes, dancers and musicians..

“I am very happy to be on stage for the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month ! I intend to put on a truly special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a sense of unity for sports and music lovers everywhere – I can’t wait! “, commented Camila Cabello.

To announce Camila’s performance, Pepsi MAX® shared a short video via his Youtube channeloffering a preview of what fans can expect Paris. In this clip, Camila is accompanied by a procession of joyful animations and floral motifs, which are inspired by the emblematic carnival ofOaxaca in Mexico. Vibrant colors were purposely used, to channel the sense of unity and celebrate people from all walks of life coming together, showing how the power of music and sport can unite across the world.

Eric MelisVice President of Global Marketing for Pepsi®, said: « Pepsi-MAX® has been working with UEFA on building the Opening Ceremony platform since 2016. We are delighted to be back on stage this year, live, to present Camila Cabello. Pepsi MAX® has a long and storied entertainment heritage and this year’s show will not disappoint. We’re bringing Camila’s ‘Latina’ spirit to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. »

Each year, the opening ceremony sees some of the hottest musical artists in the world perform in an electrifying performance, a jaw-dropping spectacle that sparks excitement for the Champions League final. UEFA, in true Pepsi MAX style®. The 2022 Opening Ceremony will be no exception and will be hosted by the global Pepsi brand, which includes Pepsi®Pepsi Black® /MAX® and Diet Pepsi®.

Guy Laurent EpsteinUEFA Marketing Director, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with our long-time partner, Pepsi MAX®, in another highly entertaining performance, for the opening ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. These events always provide the perfect blend of sports and music, which we know fans love to see – and Pepsi MAX® is the ideal partner to help us do this. We know that Camila Cabello is one of the most popular artists in the world and she will help us to stimulate the enthusiasm of our fans for the opening ceremony by providing a spectacle that football fans will never forget. »

Camila is also one of many musical and football talents who will support the #Football4Refugees appeal, launched by UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, which brings together the global football community to raise funds for refugees in worldwide. Last week, Pepsi MAX® announced to be the first global brand to partner with the UNHCR. The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, has donated $1 million to #Football4Refugees. With this latest donation, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation have provided nearly $15 million in humanitarian relief to support refugees around the world. Camila will lend her support by participating in ‘Pass It On’, the brand’s social media initiative. The singer will publish a short video clip on her social networks to encourage her followers to mobilize and donate to the cause. You will find more information on https://donate.unhcr.org/global/en/football4refugees.

The opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League final will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, just minutes before the biggest match in European football. Fans will be able to watch the broadcast via their local TV broadcaster and through official UEFA channels, on TikTok and Youtube.

For more news and updates on the finale, follow Pepsi MAX® on instagram and Twitter. Join the online conversation with #PlayToInspire.

