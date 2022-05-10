Camila Cabello will provide the show before the Real-Liverpool final

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello has been appointed to perform before the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28 at the Stade de France.

Singer Camila Cabello will perform live at the opening ceremony of the Champions League final on May 28. The Cuban-American artist, known for her hit “Havana” will take the stage before the Real Madrid-Liverpool clash kicks off at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. “I am very happy to go on stage for the Champions League final”, rejoiced the artist, promising “to offer a really special show”. “I have lots of surprises for you,” she added.

A card for his first album

Camila Cabello will enter the pitch a little more than ten minutes before the start of the match, broadcast in more than a hundred countries around the world. To announce the performance of Camila Cabello, Pepsi, partner of the Champions League since 2015, shared a short video, then relayed by the singer, offering a glimpse of what fans can expect in Paris. In this clip, Camila Cabello strings together the hits in a floral and very colorful decor inspired by the emblematic carnival of Oaxaca in Mexico.

Camila Cabello collects distinctions (two Latin Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, Billboard Music Award…). In 2018, her debut album topped the Billboard Top 200 and earned her a platinum record. It received a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Pop Vocal Album”, while the live performance of the song Havana was featured in the “Best Pop Solo Performance” category. His second studio album Romance was also certified platinum.