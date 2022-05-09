Camila Cabello will sing at Liverpool vs Madrid

The UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid will have a luxury guest with the presence of the Cuban singer, Camila Cabello, who will sing live during the Opening Ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint Denis this Saturday, May 28.

Emulating what happens in other major sporting events, the UEFA champions league will have a show prior to the Final for the sixth year, presenting a different ‘attraction’ to add more followers from outside the sport.

The Ceremony will be an impressive display of costumes, dancers and musicians choreographed to deliver a high-energy show for fans in the stadium and at home.

“I am so excited to take the stage at the UEFA Champions League Final in Paris this month! I intend to put on a truly special show that brings together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports fans already. music from all over the world.

This year’s Final will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Cabello will step onto the pitch just over ten minutes before the biggest game in European club football this season kicks off.

