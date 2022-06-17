Camila Cabello will sing in the final

The singer, who just released their third album will have the difficult task of heating the atmosphere before the final of the Champions League, Saturday May 28, 2022. Camila Cabello, who can’t stand being stalked by the paparazzi anymore , was indeed chosen to give a show of about ten minutes, before the kick-off of the Liverpool-Real Madrid match. The game will be held at the Stade de France in Paris.

“I’m really excited to get on stage for this final. I fully intend to make this show unforgettable. I will associate my Latino heritage with it, ”promised the 25-year-old Cuban-American star, in a press release released on May 9, 2022. She also slipped on Instagram that she was going to present some surprises during this show. UEFA further claimed that it would be a “show bursting with energy from a world-renowned artist”: “This show will feature dazzling costumes, dancers and musicians, in a spectacular choreography that will amaze the fans in the stadium and in front of their screens”. Note that this match will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the globe. More than 90 million viewers are expected to follow the game.