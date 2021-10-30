Camila Cabello without makeup on social media: the surprising detail

The splendid Camila Cabello showed herself without a trace of makeup on social media, beautiful as always: have you seen the shot? There is one detail that surprised fans.

No filters for the young American singer Camila Cabellor, voice behind some of the most famous hits of recent years. Success came for her when, still very young, she entered the girl group Fifth Harmony, an all-female band much loved by audiences all over the world which unfortunately has now broken up. Camila was the first to abandon that project, with the aim of focusing on her music and her solo career.

Of the five girls in the group it is certainly the one that was most successful. His first big single was Havana, a song from a couple of years ago that made it even more famous all over the world. After the release of her first solo album now the young Camilla is continuing to release music with sounds very similar to Havana, which are somewhat reminiscent of his Cuban background. The latest hit is Don’t go yet, song much listened to especially by the youngest.

READ ALSO >>> Shawn Mendes and the heavy quarrel with Camila Cabello: “I’m afraid of …”

Loading... Advertisements

Camila Cabello, the shot without makeup on social media

No filters or makeup for the Havana singer, that she showed herself on social media in her everyday look with eyeglasses! Beautiful even naturally, Camila Cabello has always been very honest and direct with her fans, talking very often about insecurities which for a long time weighed on his heart. In fact, during various interviews he underlined the importance of communication, saying that it is very important for her to be honest with loved ones about her state of health. “When I walk into the studio to record, if I’m not feeling well that day, I just say to whoever is with me: ‘Hey, guys, I’m not feeling my best today‘“.

READ ALSO >>> Camila Cabello victim of insults and bodyshaming: the social outburst

The singer, romantically engaged for some years with Shawn Mendes, is the protagonist of a new musical available on Amazon Prime entitled Cinderella. The story is the very famous one of the fairy tale, but reinterpreted in a modern and completely new key. In the film there are covers of famous songs and also original songs, some of which were written by the singer Camila Cabello.