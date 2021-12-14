Camila Cabello: “Working on Cinderella’s songs helped me with my mental health”

Camila Cabello revealed that working on the original songs of Cinderella it helped her during a difficult time with her mental health.

The singer, who made her debut as an actress in the iconic role of the princess, spoke openly about the difficulties she faced during a roundtable organized by The Hollywood Reporter.

The star recounted speaking of Million to One, one of the original songs from the Cinderella soundtrack: “I don’t think I know how to write in a way that isn’t personal to me. When I was working on the song, if I’m being totally honest, I was going through a really tough time with my mental health“.

Camila Cabello: “It was just a time of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song made me feel, ‘I can get over this. I know I can improve my life. ‘ I think I drew on my personal journey for that of the character“.

The young star added: “The character was super confident, everyone told her no, but she knew what she could do“.

Camila, previously told Time To Walk, the program of Apple Fitness + Time, who was often in crisis during the shooting of the film: “Before the pandemic I was really exhausted. I’ve been working non-stop since I was fifteen. And the rigor with which I started working, there were simply no breaks. I was home a few times. I didn’t have time to figure out who I was beyond my career. Added to this were problems with my mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn’t even a breakdown because I just had to get over the problems. I was really exhausted in every respect and felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely difficult. And I wished it was just ‘Let me stop for a second and let me fix my problems.’ But I didn’t, COVID came and it did it for me“.

Before the production break, as the actress revealed, she was instead struggling with a fit of tears at least once a day.