Camila Cabello: “Working on Cinderella’s songs helped me with my mental health”
Actress and singer Camila Cabello spoke about her mental health by explaining how she worked on the original Cinderella songs.
The singer, who made her debut as an actress in the iconic role of the princess, spoke openly about the difficulties she faced during a roundtable organized by The Hollywood Reporter.
The star recounted speaking of Million to One, one of the original songs from the Cinderella soundtrack: “I don’t think I know how to write in a way that isn’t personal to me. When I was working on the song, if I’m being totally honest, I was going through a really tough time with my mental health“.
Camila Cabello: “It was just a time of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song made me feel, ‘I can get over this. I know I can improve my life. ‘ I think I drew on my personal journey for that of the character“.
The young star added: “The character was super confident, everyone told her no, but she knew what she could do“.
Camila, previously told Time To Walk, the program of Apple Fitness + Time, who was often in crisis during the shooting of the film: “Before the pandemic I was really exhausted. I’ve been working non-stop since I was fifteen. And the rigor with which I started working, there were simply no breaks. I was home a few times. I didn’t have time to figure out who I was beyond my career. Added to this were problems with my mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn’t even a breakdown because I just had to get over the problems. I was really exhausted in every respect and felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely difficult. And I wished it was just ‘Let me stop for a second and let me fix my problems.’ But I didn’t, COVID came and it did it for me“.
Before the production break, as the actress revealed, she was instead struggling with a fit of tears at least once a day.