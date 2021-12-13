Camila Cabello, writing for Cinderella helped her in difficult moments

It’s been several weeks since Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes they announced the end of their love story. But only recently the young actress of Cinderella she talked about how working on the film’s music actually helped her through a very difficult time in her life. Nominated three times for the Grammy Awards, Camila Cabello unveiled a The Hollywood Reporter of having gone through difficult times and that the songs of Cinderella they were good for his mental health. “I don’t think I can write anything that isn’t personal. When I was working on ‘A Million to One’ for Cinderella, to be honest, I was going through a very difficult time for my mental health.“.

Camila Cabello and the experience on the set of Cinderella

The actress told herself to the microphones of The Hollywood Reporter engaging in multi-voice conversation with Kid Cudi, Anderson Paak and the Sparks Brothers. Despite not having openly mentioned the wrecked relationship with Shawn Mendes, the words of the singer could be easily connected to what happened later. “It was just a time of intense anxiety and sadness for me and that song made me feel like I could get through it all. I thought: ‘I know I can improve my life’. I feel I have channeled my personal journey into that of the character, who was very confident. Even when everyone told her no, she was not discouraged “.

Camila Cabello performed Cinderella in the new live action landed on Amazon Prime Video directed by Kay Cannon. It’s about a musical version, in which Camila plays Ella and the Fairy godmother has the features of Billy Porter. The release was originally scheduled for February 5, 2021 in theaters, but later Amazon Studios acquired the rights to the film and brought it to streaming in September 2021. Previously, the actress had said that she had lived filming of Cinderella with severe anxiety and stress. The film then had to suspend its work due to the pandemic and restrictions due to Covid-19.

And that break served Camila Cabello for recharge the batteries. “Before the pandemic I felt really exhausted. I have been working nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working did not allow me to have free time. I was barely home. I didn’t have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Add all of this to the struggle with my mental health, with anxiety and stress… I was exhausted in every way possible. At that point I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely difficult“.

READ ALSO: All Together Now, all the finalists who will compete for the victory