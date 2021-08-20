Camila Cabello wrote a beautiful post in Italian

Camila Cabello she once again managed to get him to come eyes to heart to all his fans. The singer surprised everyone by writing in the caption to her latest social post one sentence in Italian, quote from a poem.

Give me your hand and let’s run together for life pic.twitter.com/SIzS78Kt4l – camila (@Camila_Cabello) 8 May 2019

These words accompany a selfie of Camila with on background of cypresses, trees widespread in center of Italy, as in Tuscany and Lazio. What if the “Havana” pop star was in our country right now?

Camila may have some in store surprise, perhaps contained in his new album (whose title may be hidden in these 3 emojis), which he has been working on for months. Stay tuned to find out more!

Cinema is also one of the singer’s next projects. Camila will make her debut as an actress and will play a dream role, that is Cinderella, in a new film inspired by the classic fairy tale.

ph: getty images