Camila Cabello: you have to see the first incredible performance of “Don’t Go Yet”

The first performance of Camila Cabello of his new single Don”t Go Yet it was truly phenomenal!

The 24-year-old pop star sang the song live for the first time guest of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In an amazing dress made to measure by the designer Michael Ngo, Camila was fabulous while trying on an intricate choreography, re-proposing the colorful atmospheres of the telenovela-style video clip that accompanied the release of the single.

As Camila herself explained with a long post published on Instagram, Don’t Go Yet is the first song taken from his next album, which is entitled Familia, whose loudness they take full hands from his Cuban origins:

“The whole album was inspired by two things: family and food. Your blood family, but also your chosen family. With whom you want to break bread. With whom you want to sit at the table, cook, get drunk with wine and dance in the living room. For me, those are the moments that make me happy to be live, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments when the food you have cooked together nourishes your soul and so also the laughter, conversations and emotional intimacy. I hope you enjoy it and hope it inspires many dance parties in the kitchen drunk with wine for you and your family“.

After the second studio album Romance of 2019, finally Camila is back and something tells us that Familia it will be perhaps his best record ever.

The release date has not yet been revealed, but we are sure of one thing: Camila’s new era is all about family and back to basics.

