News

Camila Cabello: you have to see the first incredible performance of “Don’t Go Yet”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










26 July 2021




















The first performance of Camila Cabello of his new single Don”t Go Yet it was truly phenomenal!

The 24-year-old pop star sang the song live for the first time guest of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In an amazing dress made to measure by the designer Michael Ngo, Camila was fabulous while trying on an intricate choreography, re-proposing the colorful atmospheres of the telenovela-style video clip that accompanied the release of the single.

As Camila herself explained with a long post published on Instagram, Don’t Go Yet is the first song taken from his next album, which is entitled Familia, whose loudness they take full hands from his Cuban origins:

Loading...
Advertisements

The whole album was inspired by two things: family and food. Your blood family, but also your chosen family. With whom you want to break bread. With whom you want to sit at the table, cook, get drunk with wine and dance in the living room. For me, those are the moments that make me happy to be live, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments when the food you have cooked together nourishes your soul and so also the laughter, conversations and emotional intimacy. I hope you enjoy it and hope it inspires many dance parties in the kitchen drunk with wine for you and your family“.

After the second studio album Romance of 2019, finally Camila is back and something tells us that Familia it will be perhaps his best record ever.

The release date has not yet been revealed, but we are sure of one thing: Camila’s new era is all about family and back to basics.

ph. Getty











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

145
News

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller: backfire for them too?
138
Celebrity

Angelina Jolie: her favorite sandals now on sale
128
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
120
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
117
News

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”
117
News

ARE KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT BACK TOGETHER?
115
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
107
News

Kanye West deletes Kim Kardashian from Twitter
104
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
94
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
To Top