Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ and Johnny Depp’s ‘Minamata’ Lead Oscar Votes

United States.- There is great news for fans of Camila Hairwell your movie Cinderella leads the votes on Twitter of the Oscar Awards 2022after this is minimata with Johnny Deppwhich is a big surprise.

According to these figures, the two aforementioned films outperform Spider-Man: No Way Home in the section of the film chosen by the public.

It should be noted that apart from the support from the fans of both celebrities, this is a protest against the awards.

They indicated that for the public nominations they put Cinderella as a way to make a fool of the 2022 Oscars.

It should also be mentioned that this section of the most popular on Twitter, netizens consider it nonsense, so they put one of the ones they consider to be one of the worst productions of 2021, that is Cinderella.

As for Depp, this is a protest they are making because of the veto they have made to the actor since last year since the trial he had against his ex-wife Amber Heard. His film is very good, but it was overlooked by the awards because Johnny is the protagonist, so the public wants to do him justice.