Camila Cabello’s curly fringe is the fall 2021 cut

Among the most glamorous hair trends for autumn 2021 they are included cuts with bangs and today we want to talk to you about those embellished by curly bangs like the one that pop star Camila Cabello wore, perfect for giving a touch of movement and volume to the fold. Inspired by the 80s, the curly fringe blends well with the naturally wavy hair, but in the case of Camila’s look it can be the protagonist of more sophisticated hairstyles such as those that see the braids as protagonists.

The singer of Señorita returns to make our eyes shine and this time it does it with sparkling make-up but above all with the super trendy hairstyle created on the occasion of her musical performance on the stage of the 2021 VMAs alongside Shawn Mendes, his companion even in real life. The Cuban singer born a few kilometers from Havana, beloved by her audience and followed by 56 million followers on Instagram, is a muse of style and an example of self power to draw from. Ironic, bubbly and sunny, Camila is capable of stealing our hearts even with her haircuts like the medium bob or the thin, side-swept bangs known as slip bangs.

On the occasion of the Mtv Video Music Awards 2021 which took place a few days ago in New York, the queen of pop who loves to mix Latin vibes walked the red carpet with her hair totally collected in a very long ponytail, but it was the change of look that preceded his performance to leave us speechless. The singer of Don’t Go Yet this time she chose to gather her long hair in two XXL braids, leaving the fringe loose and wavy. Soft curls caressed the singer’s forehead giving movement to the look and attracting attention to the slightly wet-effect curtain bangs.

Beautiful on scaled cuts that touch the shoulders, to make this fringe it is necessary to apply a little foam to give even more volume and definition to the curls, then just choose whether to bring it to the side or simply drop it as in the case of Camila for a deliberately messy effect. We totally obsessed!

