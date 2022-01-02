Camila Cabello’s house is for sale

2021 was a year full of changes for Camila Cabello. The singer arrived on the small screens of Amazon Prime Video interpreting a timeless icon, such as Cinderella, in a new musical reinterpretation. In addition, in addition to having launched the single Don’t Go Yet, the singer faced the tough separation from Shawn Mendes. Their breakup was an icy water shower for fans who absorbed the news, launched in sync, through their Instagram accounts. But, even before they were a couple, the two were great friends and they explained that they wanted to preserve that genuine affection, despite everything. In view of so many changes, Camila Cabello has also decided to get rid of her immense Los Angeles mansion.

Camila Cabello’s gigantic villa sold for $ 4 million

The singer has put the house up for sale for well 4 million dollars. This is the value of his villa located just above the Sunset Strip of Los Angeles. Located on the west coast of the country, the house was built in 1977 and has four bedrooms plus four bathrooms.

According to Los Angeles Times, the actress took possession of the house only about three years ago, paying it just under the selling price (about 3.4 million dollars). But, as TMZ reports, it seems that the thieves broke into the property and both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

It is not clear why the actress decided to get rid of the property or if the decision has to do with the unpleasant episode of the beginning of the year. In any case, the villa gives Mediterranean style seems to be a daydream, even composed of one salt water pool, one kitchen gourmet is one study of registration. The kitchen, specifically, is made in an open space and features stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and an American counter with breakfast stools. The garden also has its charm. Centuries-old trees envelop an outdoor oasis made up of areas barbercue And fireplaces decorative tiled. The structure extends over approximately 330 square meters and also offers wooden floors and designer finishes.

