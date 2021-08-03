Camila Cabello’s mother cuts her fringe and Uma Thurman is her daughter’s hairdresser

There are those who try to sistermarsi hair alone / lo as Pink and Mr.Big, who resorts to the virtual cut as Jessica Alba and Bella Hadid and who as the singer Camila Cabello who asks for help from his mother Sinuhe Estrabao to fix his #pandemicbangs. A memorable homely moment, the latter, which the pop star chose to tell via Instagram: “The fringe is too long … you can’t go out like that,” she said in the video “I’ll have to trust this woman for my bangs because I can’t trust myself.”

Watching @Camila_Cabello and her mom attempting to cut her bangs is my favorite video to ever exist 😂 pic.twitter.com/jAD69Wchb3 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) April 21, 2020

Cabello went on to explain that, after numerous failed attempts during middle school, now she feels nervous when she has to grab scissors: “In the second grade I cut the fringe myself and every time it was a disaster,” he confessed.

After admitting that she is well aware of her limitations as a DIY hairdresser, the singer of “Havana” let her mother try once again: “I have seen a lot of posts that warn people not to cut their hair independently, let’s see how it ends. Right now I look like Piton (the Potions professor from the Harry Potter fantasy series, ed)», he confessed laughing.

In the end, Cabello seemed satisfied with the style of her new bangs, although different from the usual: “Actually, in the end it doesn’t look so bad,” said the pop star.

But Camila Cabello is not the only celeb to have resorted to the mother-hairdresser in quarantine. The actress Uma Thurman, for example, fixed her daughter’s hair Maya Hawke even trying his hand at cutting a helmet.

«Haircuts at home bring us back to the pleasure of the house. We all find our self,” Thurman wrote in the post published on her IG profile. In fact, there is no such thing as a haircut capable of putting back at the center and strengthening the trust we can have in the people we love. Mom, husband or girlfriend.

