Camila Cabello’s references to Shawn Mendes split in ‘Familia’

Truth in Music. Camille Hair and Shawn Mendes called him just six months ago, and his new album, Familyis apparently full of references to their romance.

The 25-year-old former Fifth Harmony member has released his third solo album, FamilyFriday, April 8. Prior to the release of the album, the Cinderella The actress said she felt her latest work was more “true” to who she really was.

“Compared to my previous albums, I think I’m … in a better, more grounded and more balanced space,” she told Reuters on Wednesday April 6. “My first two albums were, like, late teens, early 20s. I had a lot of anxiety making these albums.

When Cabello released their previous album, Romance, as of December 2019, she and the “In My Blood” singer, 23, were still together. The former couple called it quits in November 2021 after two years of dating. The “Crying in the Club” singer was already hard at work on Familyso fans started speculating on whether any new tracks would mention Mendes.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2021 and Earn Money

Last month, the Latin Grammy winner revealed her single ‘Bam Bam’ is about how “things change and things take really unexpected turns” in life. The first verse includes the lines: “We were kids at first, guess we’re adults now / Couldn’t even imagine having second thoughts, but it all just ain’t working out.”

Cabello explained that she wanted the lyrics to reflect how her “focus has changed” over the years. “Those years of us dating…even while I was writing this album and even now, I guess I really focus on, ‘How can I be a balanced person?’” she said. Zane Lowe during a March interview with Apple Music. “I love Shawn and I feel like there’s literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly about, ‘OK, how can I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life?’

The “Lost in Japan” singer, for his part, released a new song on March 31 that he wrote “about a month” after his split from Cabello. “A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of the things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things,” he said. Additional after the release of “When You’re Gone” last month. “And I was writing about it.”

Mendes added that he told his ex-girlfriend about the song before it was released. “Camila and I have always been writers since we know each other, so we understand what that means,” he explained. “And we respect what that means. And there will always be transparency between us.

Keep scrolling for a full breakdown of the Family tracks that seem to nod to Mendes.