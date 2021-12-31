Camila Giorgi in hot lingerie in front of the mirror, stilettos and breathtaking b-side





Happy Birthday to Camila Giorgi. The blue number one in tennis is celebrating Thursday 30 December its 30 years. And he does it his way up Instagram, with a breathtaking shot for his followers.





The tennis player from the Marche has been immortalized in lingerie in front of the mirror wearing a complete dream underwear, complete with stiletto heels and side B carved in plain sight. A real enchantment, capable of collecting thousands and thousands of like from his followers.

Come on successes in the field to social networks and passions: his 2021 was an unforgettable year. In tennis he won his first title in a Masters 1000, in Montreal, returning to the top thirty athletes in the world and beating super-rated opponents. In the field social is now a point of reference also as a fashion influencer, sector in which he created a his brand together with his mother, named Giomila. And 2022 promises to be even richer: in January it will begin its tennis season with the Melbourne tournament and the Australian Open, without neglecting his authentic passion for fashion and social media. At 30, his life really came to life.



