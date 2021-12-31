Sports

Camila Giorgi in hot lingerie in front of the mirror, stilettos and breathtaking b-side

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read


Happy Birthday to Camila Giorgi. The blue number one in tennis is celebrating Thursday 30 December its 30 years. And he does it his way up Instagram, with a breathtaking shot for his followers.

Crazy Camila Giorgi, on the bed only with underwear: super sexy look and pose | Photo

The tennis player from the Marche has been immortalized in lingerie in front of the mirror wearing a complete dream underwear, complete with stiletto heels and side B carved in plain sight. A real enchantment, capable of collecting thousands and thousands of like from his followers.

Come on successes in the field to social networks and passions: his 2021 was an unforgettable year. In tennis he won his first title in a Masters 1000, in Montreal, returning to the top thirty athletes in the world and beating super-rated opponents. In the field social is now a point of reference also as a fashion influencer, sector in which he created a his brand together with his mother, named Giomila. And 2022 promises to be even richer: in January it will begin its tennis season with the Melbourne tournament and the Australian Open, without neglecting his authentic passion for fashion and social media. At 30, his life really came to life.

Camila Giorgi, tennis can wait: sexy pose on the beach with sculpted abs and side b | Photo

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy, Mancini and Donnarumma: how much blue in the Globe Soccer Awards | News

November 25, 2021

implore immediate exclusion from the championship

2 weeks ago

Mancini’s wrath: what happened in the locker room immediately after the final whistle

November 16, 2021

target shooting on Mourinho, is it the end of a myth?

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button