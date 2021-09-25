Camila Morrone, the model girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone is the young model linked to Leonardo Dicaprio, an actor who we will see tonight in the role of Cobb protagonist of “Inception” film by Christopher Nolan airing tonight on the channel 20

Losangelina by birth, Camila Morrone has Argentine origins: the father and mother are both from Buenos Aires. The mother Lucia Pola, the model separated from her father Maximo Morrone begins a long story with Al Pacino defined by the model as her “stepfather”. She made her debut in the world of cinema in 2013 directed by James Franco in the movie “Bukowski” and then went into fashion three years later with the cover of Vogue Turkey. In 2017 the debut on the catwalk where he parades for Moschino

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio together since 2017

Return to the big screen in 2018 by taking part in the directorial debut of Augustine Frizzel “Never Goin ‘Back” previewed at Sundance Film Festival. In the same year he is in the action movie “The Death Wish – Death Wish” alongside Bruce Willis. Camila Morrone obtains in 2019 the Rising Star Award to the San Diego International Film Festival.

The story between Leonardo Dicaprio And Camila Morrone began in 2017 according to rumors: the two were spotted for the first time at Coachella in 2018 where the actor was noticed in the crowd along with the model. Last year the star of “Titanic “ he showed up with the 23-year-old Argentine on the night of Oscar. Before her, with Di Caprio ai Academy Awards the ex had appeared Gisele Bundchen in 2004.

