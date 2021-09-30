Camila Morrone, who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend: age, height, weight

The “special beautiful signs” of the past is just right for you. For a couple of years the showbiz’s eyes have been on Argentina’s Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend. She too is an actress, but with a keen interest in the world of fashion, especially in the envied role of model. And a following that also flies over 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Camila Morrone, who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend: years, height, weight, measurements

Camila Morrone’s full name is Camila Rebeca Morrone. She was born in Buenos Aires on June 16, 1997, under the sign of Gemini. She is 175 centimeters tall, weighing about 53 kilos, numbers ‘enriched’ by what according to her biographies are model measurements: 89-61-86.

Although she is also a US citizen, Camila Morrone is a full-fledged Argentine. By birth and descent. It is the classic case of a daughter of art: father model and actor, Máximo Morrone (with Italian origins in part), and mother actress, Lucila Polak who took the stage name Lucila Solá.

The latter also had a long relationship with Al Pacino from 2008 to 2018, after the divorce from Morrone in 2006. Among the many experiences, we saw Solá in the TV series Modern Family. This is why Camila mainly lived in Los Angeles, her current hometown, while always emphasizing her Argentine origins and love for her country.

Camila Morrone’s career has been pretty straightforward, driven by her beauty. The entry into the prestigious model agency Img Models, then, in 2016, a cover of Vogue and the catwalks, all over the world, for Moschino, Topshop, Sephora, Lefties, Pink and Ay Not Dead. But also cinema, with his debut in James Franco’s Bukowski and then Death Wish, The executioner of the night, with Bruce Willis.

Rumors about Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone began to circulate in 2018 when photographers intercepted him as he walked out of the Argentine home. Then it turned out that they had been dating for a while. Unfailing the useless controversy given the age difference between the two: DiCaprio was born on 11 November 1974, therefore 23 years older than Camila.

Camila Morrone’s life in the United States is, as can be easily understood, totally immersed in a ‘starry’ context. The pink press talks about Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin among her closest friends. But it’s not about marriage to Leonardo DiCaprio, at least for now.

