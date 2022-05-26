Camila Morrone’s fun night in New York, Natalie Portman’s romantic walk: celebrities in one click

Nicky Hilton attended an animal shelter event in New York and warmly greeted the press that was there. He wore a pink flower print dress, silver sandals and showed off his pregnancy (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Camila Morrone attended an exclusive fashion event in New York. The model, and girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, wore black gabardine pants, a Burberry top that she matched with the shirt she wore unbuttoned, and a leather trench coat that she matched with her bag and shoes.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman took a romantic walk through the streets of New York and took the opportunity to visit actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop store. They were photographed when they left the premises and took a bag with products

Emily Ratajkowski took her dog for a walk through the streets of New York and wore a particular look: a long strapless transparent dress with long sleeves and showed her black underwear. Also, she wore sneakers and sunglasses.

Kristen Stewart was photographed in the parking lot of a doctor’s office in Beverly Hills. The actress tried to keep her profile low and followed her path without mentioning the photographers present. He wore a casual look of low-rise jeans and a short-sleeved white shirt and carried a glass of juice and his cell phone

romantic walk Diego Luna and his girlfriend were photographed while touring the Madrid shopping center, where they also bought coffee to go. His partner took his pet on the leash. Meanwhile, the actor wore sunglasses and a cap, seeking to go unnoticed.

Shawn Mendes enjoyed a day outdoors in a park in Toronto, Canada. The artist sat on a bench to wait for a friend he met. He wore white faux lambskin pants, a classic t-shirt and a gray wool sweater.

romantic walk Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied went for a walk through the streets of her neighborhood in Los Feliz, California, and stopped at a store to buy a drink to go. Both wore comfortable looks: baggy sweatshirt, jogging and sneakers

Anya Taylor-Joy traveled by private jet to Broken Hill for the filming of “Furiosa”, the prequel to Mad Max. The actress was photographed when she boarded the plane carrying her pet, and accompanied by her boyfriend, the musician Malcolm McCrae

Fun night. Elliot Page and a friend enjoy their stay in New York. First they went to eat at a restaurant and then they walked along the exclusive Fifth Avenue until they reached a bar where they met other people (Photos: The Grosby Group)

