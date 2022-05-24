The bad moment of a participant in El Hotel de los Famosos: shouting “yuck” she burst into tears for having to cook meat

Sabrina Carballo had a hard time when Christian Petersen asked her to make a loin sandwich. The alternative that she found the chef so that she could continue working

Camila Morrone’s fun night in New York, Natalie Portman’s romantic walk: celebrities in one click

In addition, Emily Ratajkowski wore a particular look to walk her dog, and Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman walked through New York

Bárbara Torres “Excelsa” posed with Eugenio Derbez after controversy on the red carpet: “I love you very much”

On Friday, May 20, the red carpet for the premiere of “The Valet” was held, where the Argentine actress had problems accessing the event

Jimena Barón turns 35: the most important milestones that marked the course of her life

She made her debut as an actress at the age of 10 with a role that earned her a Silver Condor Award. She put her career on hold for love, she was a mom, she came back with everything, she launched herself as a singer and broke records

A month before he died, Potro Rodrigo celebrated his 27th birthday: from Miami to Olivos and a stop in the midst of the maelstrom

For May 24, 2000, the Cordovan singer had proposed to spend a deferential day, and so it was. Alejandra Romero, his last partner, recalled in dialogue with Teleshow how the celebrations were that began in the United States with an impromptu cake and a reunion, and continued in Buenos Aires with friends and the press.

MORE NEWS