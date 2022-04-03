Camila Sodi suffers an incident in a photo session and the weather reveals her sexy lingerie

Camila Sody She has become one of the spoiled and sensual actresses of the Hispanic show. On this occasion, the protagonist of “Inocente de ti” suffered a painful accident during a photo session in which she showed others due to the air.

Despite this unexpected moment, the former couple of diego moon She decided to share this moment, along with the other images where she presumes her freedom and shows off her beauty to the fullest by teaching style and sophistication.

The protagonist of ‘Rubi’ has become one of the favorites on social networks, since only on Instagram she has more than 2.6 million followers. On that platform, the also singer shares her professional activities, but also confirms that she is a fashion connoisseursince she constantly shows off the best looks and uploads her collaborations with different brands.

It was this Friday when the 35-year-old actress uploaded to her official account the cover and the photo session she did with L’BEAUTE’, a medium dedicated to the dissemination of beauty, fashion and lifestyle issues. In the first image, Thalía’s niece appears with her hair loose and disheveled, wearing a black jacket that she combined with a thick gold necklace.

“I free”was the phrase with which Camila Sodio shared the series of photos taken by the lens artist Alberto Newtonwho captured the beauty and charisma of the protagonist of ‘How to cut your jerk’ in a session that was done on what appears to be the roof of a skyscraper, since in the background you can see a large part of the city.

In a couple of images that Sodi shared, you can see how the air played tricks on her, because in true Marilyn Monroe style, the long white skirt that completed her outfit was raised. In the postcard you can see how her garment rose above her knees, exposing her legs and her fishnet stockings as well as her lingerie. The actress managed to cover the front part, but not the back area.

You may also like: