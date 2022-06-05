Camile Vásquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, has a boyfriend

The romantic interest of Johnny Depp’s star lawyer, Camille Vasquez, has now been revealed with a British WeWork executive who lives in London.

Camille Vasquez was first spotted out with her British WeWork executive boyfriend, debunking rumors she’s secretly dating Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

Vasquez, 37, and her boyfriend Edward Owen, 38, were seen together Thursday leaving a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Virginia, not far from the Fairfax County courthouse, where she helped Depp get a 10.35 verdict. million dollars in her defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

During the six-week trial, the powerful lawyer’s tender interactions with Depp in the courtroom sparked rampant speculation that the relationship could run deeper than attorney-client, and Vasquez only fueled the rumors by giggling sheepishly when asked. .

All along, though, sources say she has been quietly dating Owen, a successful Cambridge-educated senior director at WeWork, where he is in charge of real estate for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the romantic link, saying the couple met in London in November at an exclusive gastropub The Cow.

Owen earned a BA in History from Cambridge in 2005, followed by an MA in Philosophy in Real Estate in 2006. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

“It’s a fairly new relationship, but Edward is in love with her,” another source said. “He has been visiting Camille in the US since he started this trial and she plans to visit him in the UK as soon as the case is over.”

“It’s long distance and they’re both great flyers in their respective careers, but they hope it works,” the person said.

During the trial, a TMZ reporter asked Vasquez: ‘People want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp? It’s all on the internet. Can you set the record straight, yes or no?

The California litigant refused to respond as she laughed, brushed her hair back and waved to the crowd of fans gathered outside.

As the trial progressed, Depp heaped praise on the lawyer for her work defending the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, tweeting photos of themselves wearing T-shirts that read “I love Camille Vasquez” and memes that portrayed her as the Norse god of thunder. and Marvel character Thor.

They even made TikToks with romantic pop songs from Depp and Vasquez, exchanging glances, holding hands and talking up close.

Vasquez, whose native language is Spanish, is an associate at the law firm Brown Rudnick and one of many lawyers on Depp’s team in his defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Reports indicate that everyone on Depp’s legal team reached out to their A-list client as they paved the way for a successful verdict, both as a professional relationship and as a friendship.

With information from Mail Online.