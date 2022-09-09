LONDON – After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen.

Charles’s wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort, a title that came with the blessing of Queen Elizabeth II after years of dispute, dating back to the days before she married Prince Carlos.

It wasn’t always a given that Camilla, 75, won the title, though it doesn’t give her any of the sovereign’s powers.

While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king has been a complicated one for many years. This is due to her sensitivity about her status as a second wife and the wave of grief that washed over Britain after the death of her previous wife, Princess Diana, in a road accident in 1997.

Carlos and the Royal House have moved cautiously in this matter, aware of the persistent public perception of Camilla as the “third person” who ruined the marriage between Carlos and the beloved princess.

But over the decades, Camilla has won over much of the British public with her discretion, down-to-earth personality and her loyalty to her husband.

When Camilla and Charles married in a low-key civil ceremony in 2005, she was in fact the new Princess of Wales – Diana’s title – but styled herself the Duchess of Cornwall.

Palace officials have said for years that Camilla “intended” to be known as the “Princess Consort” – rather than the traditional “Queen Consort” – when Charles acceded to the throne.

There is no precedent for the title of Princess Consort, which was apparently suggested by royal officials. The similar title of prince consort has only been used once: for Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 to 1901.

In a 2010 interview with NBC, Charles was asked if Camilla would become “Queen of England, when you become monarch.” He hesitated as he answered, “That’s it, well… We’ll see, won’t we? It could be.”

The issue was settled when Elizabeth declared that she wanted Camilla to be known as queen consort after her son became king. It was an endorsement that formally signified the royal family’s acceptance of Camilla as a respected senior member and was widely seen as a move by Elizabeth to pave a smooth transition to Charles’s reign.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Carlos becomes king, I know that they will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that they have given me, and it is my sincere wish that, when that moment, Camilla be known as queen consort while she continues her own loyal service,” Elizabeth said in February 2022, when she marked the 70th anniversary of her reign.

Carlos said that he and Camilla were “deeply conscious of honor.”

“While we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my dear wife has been my own strong support throughout,” he said.

The most recent queen consort in British history was George VI’s wife, Queen Elizabeth, known in later years as the queen mother after her daughter became monarch in 1952.

According to custom, Camilla will be anointed at Charles’s coronation, though it could be omitted.

Born Camilla Rosemary Shand on July 17, 1947, she comes from an aristocratic family with long and close ties to the British royal family. Her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, was a romantic partner of King Edward VII.

She met Carlos at a polo match in 1970, when she was 23 and he was considered Britain’s most eligible bachelor. The two immediately became friends, and by the end of 1972, Carlos was in love. But the romance was interrupted by his eight months of service in the navy.

In his absence, Camilla married her longtime boyfriend, Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1973. The couple divorced in 1995, shortly after Carlos gave an explosive television interview in which he admitted to an affair with Stretcher. Carlos and Diana divorced the following year.

Charles and Camilla waited another nine years, marrying in 2005 in a private ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall.

Since then, Camilla has taken on dozens of royal roles. She is a patron or president of more than 90 charities, and has shown special interest in working with animals, promoting literacy and empowering women. She has also found her voice as a public speaker, earning respect by campaigning on tough issues like sexual violence against women and domestic abuse.

In 2021, she delivered what many called her landmark speech, urging “the men in our lives” to get involved in women’s rights and expressing sympathy for the families of the murdered women.

That same year, Buckingham Palace underscored Camilla’s role as a royal by appointing her a Royal Dame of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, Britain’s highest ranking order of chivalry.