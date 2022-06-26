Camilla Belle’s stylist is herself and her mom

ads

The growth of pop culture in the last two decades has led to an increase in hairstylists and the need for them. Many celebrities rely on these fashionistas to create sensational red carpet looks. In turn, this gives stylists a platform to showcase their work. However, a select group of celebrities prefer to go with their instincts when choosing looks for the red carpet. Camilla Belle is one of those stars, following style advice from her mom and herself.

Camilla Belle began her entertainment career in commercials.

Belle was born in 1986 to country music artists Jack Wesley Routh and Cristina Gould. During Belle’s early career, she appeared in several television commercials for well-known brands such as Campbell’s Soup, Cabbage Patch Kids, and Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals.

He landed his first leading role in trapped underground in 1992. He later landed minor roles in A Little Princess, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Y adventures in odyssey. Her performance in the 1998 Sandra Bullock film. Practical Magic it earned him a nomination for the Youth in Film Young Artist Award.

That same year he appeared in The patriot Y Hiker: Texas Ranger. In 2000, she joined the Disney Channel TV Movie. ripped girls in the lead role. After appearing in back to the secret YardBelle took a break from acting and came back with The tranquility in 2005.

In 2006, the actor became the face of Vera Wang’s Princess fragrance doing print ads and TV commercials for the company. She completed her contract in 2009. Belle continued her acting career in 2006 by appearing in When a stranger Calls, 10,000 BC in 2008, crazy whale in 2017, and 10 truths about love in 2022.

Camilla Belle Follows Her and Her Mom’s Style Tips

The actress Camilla Belle in 2019 | Rich Fury/Fake Images

Belle has a stunning face and has been featured in various publications due to her style. Her red carpet looks don’t disappoint either. Therefore, she is surprised to learn that she does not have a stylist. According to CDN Scooper News, the actress sees no need for a stylist as she has her mother and grandmother for that.

The publication details that Belle’s mother has been a useful resource for inspiring the actor’s style for a long time. The site quotes her as saying, “I have to give my mom a lot of credit. She has been my stylist and my extraordinary clothes all my life, so we work on everything together.”

Belle noted that she and her mother take inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor and old Hollywood glamor on several occasions. The 35-year-old also swears on advice passed on to her by her grandmother. She said: “My grandmother was a really stunning woman, and even when she was almost 80 years old, she never left the house without putting on lipstick.”

Like her nanny, Belle never leaves the house without a little makeup and shares that mascara is her favorite item. Belle also noted that her mother helped her take care of her skin, saying that her mother was tough on her about applying sunscreen before leaving the house, but now she does.

Celebrities who don’t use stylists

Belle isn’t the only star who doesn’t need a stylist. Crazy men Actor January Jones told Donatella Versace in an interview with Elle in 2009 that he doesn’t like the idea of ​​paying people to tell him that what he’s wearing looks good. She said, “If I don’t feel it myself, why would I use it?”

On the other hand, Gossip GirlBlake Lively feels that her control issues and ego are the main reasons she can never hire a stylist. The actor works closely with designers to create his iconic looks.

Others on the list include Kate Moss, Diane Kruger and Emmy Rossum.

