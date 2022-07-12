Camilla Cabello reveals which stars she would love to invite to dinner!

Camila Cabello – 2022 Power Of Women New York Event – Arrivals – Getty

Camila Cabello is “obsessed” with Adam Driver. The 25-year-old singer admitted the ‘Star Wars’ actor is one of the stars she’d love to invite to dinner as she recently started watching his ‘Girls’ series. As for the other celebrities she would invite to the festivities, we find Oprah Winfrey and producer Mark Ronson.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan on their Youtube channel, the ‘Senorita’ singer said, “Adam Driver. I just started watching ‘Girls.’ Ronson, he’s another person who helps me out. I love him. I listen to his podcast all the time, I love FADER. And Oprah Winfrey. I think they’re great guests… that would be great party.”

In addition, Camila recently said that she was in no hurry to find love again. The singer split from Shawn Mendes last November and now insists she wants to make new friends and enjoy the friend. If a friendship were to evolve into a romance, the star would welcome this surprise with open arms.

The ‘Don’t go yet’ singer told Cosmopolitan, “I don’t think about it too much. I just want to make friends and I’ve made some really good friends this year…if anything happens product, so it will be cool, but I don’t put any pressure on myself. Before I was like “Yes love, my god love” and now I just want to enjoy. I just want to live my life and have beautiful friendships. If something comes out of it, then great.”