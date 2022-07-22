Camilla Cabello sings about leaving Fifth Harmony on new album

Looking back. Camille Hair talked about leaving Fifth Harmony on his next album, Family.

“I don’t blame the girls for the way it went,” the 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer sings on the album’s third track, “Psychofreak.” Cabello confirmed that these lyrics refer to his former bandmates – Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — in an interview with Reuters published on Thursday, April 7.

She continued, “This song is basically about anxiety and all the different things that have been my journey with anxiety and starting very young in the industry.”

Cabello announced that she had decided to leave Fifth Harmony in December 2016, after nearly five years in the band. The remaining members shared their own statement confirming her departure, saying they were taken aback by the “Havana” singer’s decision.

“After four and a half years together, we have been informed through her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish him luck,” they wrote via Twitter at the time. “That being said, we are delighted to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us…for our fans.”

Cabello, for his part, denied that the rest of the group was “unaware” of his misfortune and the desire to leave the group.

The ‘Crying in the Club’ singer has had a strained relationship with Brooke, 28, Kordei, 25, Jane, 24 and Jauregui, 25, following her departure, with the band publicly throwing shade at her during their performance at the MTV VMA in August 2017.

“It really hurt me,” Cabello told the New York Times in January 2018 about the jab. “I didn’t expect it, I wasn’t prepared for it, especially because by then I had walked away from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?'”

The ‘Havana’ singer continued, “I think there’s a fair amount of space you need to give certain things away. I have to make room for good things to happen in my life. I don’t like clinging to the past, especially when it’s things that I think are just petty.

In March 2018, Fifth Harmony announced that they had decided to go on hiatus after six years together. The quartet then embarked on their own solo endeavors, which Cabello says helped them move on and let go of the past. “We supported each other through DMs and stuff,” Cabello told Reuters. “I’m like in a really good place with, with them.”

