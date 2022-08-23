Camilla Cabello worked with the king of film soundtracks

unlikely duo : Camilla Cabello with the king of film music

The singer and Hans Zimmer, composer of legendary film soundtracks, have joined forces for a BBC documentary.

The 25-year-old singer says she loves working with legend Hans Zimmer. IMAGO/MediaPunch

After a collaboration with Stromae, Camila Cabello is back with a music cador. From a completely different universe this time. The Cuban-American singer has teamed up with German Hans Zimmer to produce a piece of the soundtrack for the BBC documentary series “Frozen Planet II”. Zimmer, 64, is the man behind some of the most legendary film soundtracks in cinema. We are thinking here of the “Lion King”, “Gladiator”, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, “Sherlock Holmes”, certain Marvel blockbusters, Christopher Nolan’s productions or the recent “Top Gun: Maverick” .

“Being able to combine my passion for the planet we live on with my music is a dream come true. Not to mention having the opportunity to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer,” Camila Cabello said in a statement. relayed by Music-news.com. For his part, this multiple Grammy winner and two-time Oscar winner spoke of his pleasure to have recorded with Camila Cabello: “It was very exciting to compose and record this song, ‘Take Me Back Home’ . I discovered that his musical talents were as powerful as his voice. I feel incredibly privileged to have had the opportunity to write the music for a nature film as groundbreaking and important as this one.”

The first “Frozen Planet” was released in 2011. The following year, the program won four Emmy Awards, the equivalent of the Oscars for television. It is still unknown when the second part will hit the screens. It is rumored that this could be by the end of 2022.

( fec )