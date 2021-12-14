Camilla Cabello: “Writing a Cinderella song helped me in a very difficult period”

Camila Cabello has channeled a bit of his journey into portraying the princess of Cinderella: Three-time Grammy nominee, 24, revealed she went through a “really difficult period“with his sanity while he was writing one of the songs in the film.

Cinderella: Camila Cabello during a scene from the film

Cabello, interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that the songs in the film had a great impact on her mental health: “I don’t think I can write anything that isn’t personal. When I was working on ‘A Million to One’ for Cinderella, to be honest, I was going through a very, very difficult time.. “

Although the actress didn’t mention her relationship with Shawn Mendes during the interview, her words hinted at what was causing her suffering: “It was just a time of intense anxiety and sadness for me and that song made me feel like I could get through it all. I thought: ‘I know I can improve my life’. I feel I have channeled my personal journey into that of the character, who was very confident. Even when everyone told her no, she wasn’t discouraged. “

Cinderella: Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine in a photo from the film

“Before the pandemic I felt exhausted. I have been working nonstop since I was 15 and never had much free time. I didn’t have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Add all of this to the struggle with my mental health, with anxiety and stress … I was exhausted in every way possible. At that point I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely difficult. “Camila Cabello concluded.