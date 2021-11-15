News

Camilla Cabello’s house for sale for nearly $ 4 million

According to New York Post, Camila Cabello he put up for sale for $ 3.95 million his very elegant villa in Los Angeles. The singer bought the property just three years ago, paying a little less than the required amount for the sale, about 3.4 million.

An elegant abode

The elegant and harmonious house is already striking at first glance. Built in 1977, the property has a refined mix of materials: hardwood floors, imported tiles and rich designer finishes.

Fully in accordance with a style that we could define as “Californian”, it is equipped with glass walls sliding doors that connect the internal spaces with the external ones. Featuring a courtyard and an elegant foyer, the property measures approx 330 square meters and is equipped with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The spaces

The large living room connects to a family sitting room and boasts a colorful tiled fireplace. Next to the living area is a formal dining room embellished with a candelabra chandelier.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, stone counters, and a breakfast counter: all amply lit by warm natural light.

Camilla Cabello's villa for sale
Camilla Cabello's villa for sale
Staying on the main floor, what started out as a fifth bedroom has been transformed by the singer into one recording studio state-of-the-art featuring a separate vocal booth.

Camilla Cabello's villa for sale
Going upstairs instead we can find four bedrooms with private bathroom, of which the master with fireplace and walk-in closet.

Camilla Cabello's villa for sale
Going out you arrive at the magnificent courtyard equipped with multilevel deck, salt water swimming pool, relaxation areas, fire point, fireplace and barbecue.

by Linda Compagnoni


