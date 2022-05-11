Camilla de Pandis has a rare genetic disease: here is her story

Answering a few questions about TikTok, Camilla De Pandis explained a very important detail concerning his health . The creator has in fact told her followers of her, through some videos published on the Chinese platform, that she discovered that she has a rare genetic disease. “It all started in May 2016, I had a pain in the temple, it hurt, like it was a bruise but there was no bruise, ”the girl said. “And no one paid attention to my complaints except my mother.”

Some time later, and many medical visits later, between one specialist and another, the situation of Camilla De Pandis begins to become clearer:

They do an ultrasound and they literally see a hole in my head . Doctors from an MRI perceive the same thing in the skull but no one knew what it was (…); to understand it, the only way was to have surgery to bring out this material that was clearly cancerous.

The confusion generated by this medical adventure clears up when the diagnosis is subsequently discovered, after surgery in the operating room. Thus one learns that it is about a chronic rare genetic disease , this means that you cannot heal, but don’t panic: the creator is in fact checked and monitored repeatedly, she is well looked after and everything is going well: “I’ve always taken everything lightly (…). But the minutes before the surgery they changed my way of thinking and they made me the person I am now ”. We therefore can only wish you that things continue to go well!

[Foto: TikTok]