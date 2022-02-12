Camilla Parker Bowles future queen with pearl blonde hair

Suitable for a royal head. The hair style of Camilla Parker Bowles. The wife of Prince Charles of England chose her for her hair a very special color: pearl blonde. A nuance that already contains a precious meaning in the name. Its shades, in fact, are reminiscent of those of a pearl. And the Duchess of Cornwall could not have made a better choice. She, who one day will ascend the throne with a lot of blessing from Queen Elizabeth, focuses on a sophisticated look. Suitable, in fact, for a future queen.

Camilla Parker Bowles and the pearl blonde flaunted with elegance

In terms of hair look, Camilla Parker Bowles has dared little over the years. Her haircut has remained almost always the same: fluffy, with modern and elegant flicked ends at the same time and an unexpected curtain fringe. Her color, on the other hand, seems to be constantly evolving. From the classic blond, the future Queen of Wales has gradually moved on to increasingly lighter shades. Up to the pearl blonde or Pearl Blonde. A nuance that appeared in a decidedly more conspicuous way especially in the last public engagements, during which precious reflections appeared on the hair of the Duchess of Cornwall.

A strategic choice, that of the English royal, who did not abandon her beloved blonde, but was able to add a pinch of contemporaneity to her iconic color. The pearl blonde, in fact, is a decidedly trendy color, for those who want to experiment with very light hair, without sacrificing shades. In addition to being an excellent remedy for regrowth and white hair.

The characteristics of a single color

Be careful, however, not to confuse the Pearl Blonde with platinum blonde or white hair. The pearl blonde, in fact, is an extremely elegant nuance that plays with the reflections of light. And it is precisely the light that allows you to notice very subtle shades in the hair that, at first glance, could appear uniform. Looking at them carefully, in fact, you can see very light chromatic games, ranging from creamy blond to more buttery nuances: the same reflections that we might notice when looking at a pearl in the sunlight.

Very delicate shades, very subtle strokes of color, which come together in an extraordinary harmony. And it is no coincidence that Camilla has chosen this nuance: elegant, just like a timeless jewel. Not only. The pearl blonde is perfect for give brightness to the face, also enhancing a clear complexion like that of Camilla and highlighting the big clear eyes of the future queen consort.

From 70s blond to pearl blond

Camilla Parker Bowles’ first love was the blond 70s, an imperfect and multifaceted nuance, almost streaked with ash tones. The same one much loved by Farrah Fawcett and Meryl Streep. And this is how she wore them in her first appearances alongside a very young Prince Charles. Over the years, then, she switched to a brighter blonde. A luminous nuance, which has characterized her hair for years and which has gradually given way to lighter shades, up to that effect icy that, today, Camilla flaunts with so much elegance.

Discover in the gallery all the shades of blond that Camilla Parker Bowles has experienced.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION