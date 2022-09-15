Camilla, the queen consort, married the father of her children, Andrew Parker Bowles, for a lie, according to international media | People | Entertainment

Camilla Rosemary Shand It was the maiden name of the current queen consort of the United Kingdom and wife of the new king, Carlos III. However, before marrying the son of Queen Elizabeth II in 2005, her first marriage was with Andrew Parker Bowles, father of her two children, so her ex-husband’s surname has been associated until today and that is why she is referred to as Camilla Parker Bowles, happened to be called Cornish stretcher when she married Carlos in 2005.

Camilla, now 75, and Parker Bowles (82) were married from 1973 to 1995, the marriage ending in divorce. The couple met in the 1960s through Andrew’s brother Simon, a merchant.

Camilla and Andrew began an intermittent relationship in 1966 and lasted seven years, according to a report published on the social networks of @univisionfamosos.

During that time, she also met the then Prince Charles and there was a great connection between the two and to mark distance, the royal family sent Charles on an expedition in 1973 and in that year the parents of Camilla and Andrew forced them to marry.

Andrew was originally courting Princess Anne, but in a statement posted on The Times The engagement with Camilla was announced and neither of them were aware, however they got married, while Carlos married Princess Diana in 1981.

Elizabeth Bowes-Lyonthe Queen Mother, “wanted her grandson to marry into the Spencer family, because of his close friendship with Lady Fermoy, who was Diana’s grandmother.”

Andrew and Camilla became parents to their first child in December 1974, Thomas Parker Bowles (of whom King Charles is godfather). Four years later, in 1978, he was born Laura Rose Lopes-Parker Bowles.

Andrew remarried in 1996 with Rosemary Dickinsonwho died in 2010. (YO)