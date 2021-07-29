Camilla turns 74, that’s why the dream of the crown does not set

There are 74 candles that today will have to blow out Camilla Parker-Bowles: dense and discussed years, which have not scratched it. The Duchess of Cornwall celebrates with her small circle of loved ones, a little less with the British who have always preferred diana to her. Duchess, Queen of Hearts, “Unscrupulous” lover»: Camilla has never submitted her disposition to that of the monarchy, but rather, step by step, she conquered first Charles and then the palace, where today she is given respect.

Camilla turns 74, Westminister Abbey

The royal family has forwarded official and online messages to her, assuring her of a celebration that lives up to her role. Blessed by the web wishes of Westminister Abbey. Starting with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton who have expressed via twitter their affection and then on the official account “a happy birthday» with an emoji balloon in flight. After sharing a photo of Carlo and his stepmother» smiling in a white suit during a walk in the London morning sun.





Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!🎈 pic.twitter.com/DZycD89cVR The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2021

Harry and Meghan’s delay

The Palace, Backingham Palace, did not wait and posted: “We wish a happy birthday to the Duchess of Cornwall». Belatedly the wishes of Harry and Meghan, with the little Archie and Lilibet, but having to arrive from Los Angeles, eight hours behind the English time zone, they are expected to arrive in the afternoon hours.

“In this marriage there are three of us»

Seventy-four cin cin for a woman who has been able to wait to get to her goal: without ever giving up her grip, her Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles has played the role of the prince’s lover for a long time, first hidden from the eyes of all, when during a famous interview Diana said: “In this marriage there are three of us». Diana knew, the queen knew: a Buckingham Palace it was nothing new. Camilla waited for a time that seemed endless, until, with the disappearance of Diana, her position changed.

The engagement ring

As well as her jewels, among all the engagement ring received by the Prince Charles and immortalized in the famous photograph that has made the rounds of magazines. The ring, in perfect Art Deco style, belonged to Carlo’s grandmother. It is composed of a five-carat central diamond surrounded on both sides by three baguettes of diamonds. Its value is 250,000 euros. Beauty on the one hand and symbolic and familiar meaning on the other. Royal jewels and royal future: one day Camilla of Cornwall will ascend the throne next to her husband Charles. The prince wants her queen, but many Britons oppose her. And the duchess could settle for the (unprecedented) title of princess consort. Predictions still in the air.

Queen or Princess Consort

The decision on the final title that awaits Camilla at the advent of King Charles has not yet been made public. Indeed, according to some royal watchers, it has not yet been taken. Everything would depend, in fact, on the mood of the nation and the level of popularity that the Duchess of Cornnovaglia – born in London, on July 17, 1947, and baptized with the name of Camilla Rosemary Shand – will prove to enjoy when her husband is about to ascend the throne. The wife of a British king automatically acquires the title of queen consort. The problem for Camilla is that the English subjects are still very fond of Lady Diana. Making her queen consort would risk demonstrating, therefore, a profound lack of respect for William and Harry’s mother. For this reason, already a few months before the nozze with Charles, in 2005, at court had decided to reserve to the duchess only the title of princess consort. An unprecedented decision in the British court.

Green Park

Camilla meanwhile celebrates blessed. And he lets himself be photographed together with Prince Charles during a visit to Green Park, in central London, where a series of elephant statues have been erected to raise awareness of the conservation and protection of endangered animal species. During the event Camilla revealed: “In 2002 my beloved brother Mark created an association in support of elephants and with these statues, at the Mall, green park, St James’s Park and Berkeley Square the British can finally see up close (in marble!) these magnificent specimens”.

Great Yorkshire Show

Ecology and campaign with participation in the Great Yorkshire Show, between horses and jockeys, environment «cupid», since the love with Carlo was born in 1979 during a polo tournament. Eyes focused on the beasts and gems. Among her jewels stands out the necklace with thirty-seven diamonds and rubies, donated to Camilla in 2006 by the King of Saudi Arabia Abdullah and which has a value of 1,000,000 euros.

The Duchess’s chest

But the Duchess of Cornwall’s chest boasts a magnificent parure dotted with shiny sapphires, a necklace with emeralds, a necklace with aquamarines, one with turquoise and one with amethysts, and above all about half a dozen (!) of pearl chokers, worn by the Duchess both day and evening. But Camilla loves above all things the Greville tiara, given to her by Queen Elizabeth and made in 1921 by the jeweler French Boucheron for Mrs Greville.

The Crown

Precious and symbolic jewel for the duchess who in recent times has seen her popularity grow out of all proportion, despite the unflattering portrait made by The Crown. More recently (and this is the real birthday present) the theory has made its way that at court they would finally be ready to change their minds and would already be preparing to welcome Camilla, not as a princess, but as queen consort. Her constant commitment to the side of Elizabeth and Charles meant that she was entrusted with important posts, including some military posts that belonged to Prince Philip. And this has helped to turn her into one of the most tireless working royals, like Anne of England: with her the Queen is sure that the monarchy is in the right hands.