Camille Cerf reveals her new hair color, Internet users are unanimous!

Elected Miss France 2015, Camille Cerf is now pursuing a successful career as a model and business manager. In collaboration with the brand Pomm’Poire, the Northerner has created a collection of underwear that respects and highlights the body of women, regardless of their morphology. Each line is imagined and designed to offer exceptional lingerie for all sizes. A very important project for the one who admitted, a few months ago, to having suffered from her recent weight gain. “It’s difficult because even if I advocate Body Positive and I find all the bodies very beautiful, I’m very hard on mine. And being one more Miss France on the networks is difficult. ‘Cause we compare ourselves to everyone all the time“, she confided last June to her Instagram subscribers. “I’ve put on quite a bit of weight lately (I’d say 10-15 kilos, I don’t weigh myself) due to love, stress and fast pace. And then I don’t feel well. I do not recognize myself“, she explained.

Just before the start of the school year, Camille Cerf in any case had a little desire for a makeover in order to best approach the end of the holidays. Sunday August 28, 2022, the former Miss France unveiled a brand new hair color. Theo Fleury’s companion, usually blonde, fell for the new trend of smoky brown. Achievable on all hair colors, the “smocky hair” particularly flatters all brunettes. It illuminates and enhances the color of your hair thanks to a famous set of shades.

Visibly very happy with her choice, Camille Cerf revealed the result to Internet users who were unanimous. “Too hot!”, “Beauty!”, “So beautiful”, “I love it! at times I think you look like Jessica Biel”, “Beautiful I love it”, “Good evening wouahhh it’s great“, can we read among the comments.

