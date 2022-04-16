Camille Cerf: Transparent dress and exposed panties for Coachella

After being deprived of their favorite festival for several years, Coachella fans finally had the right to happiness. This Friday, April 15, the 2022 edition was launched with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles as headliners, joined a little later on stage by Shania Twain. Two XXL stars came to applaud Camille Cerf. Miss France 2015 flew to Los Angeles to make her childhood dream come true and mingle with the crowd at this event, which is as eagerly awaited in terms of music as it is style. And side look precisely, Camille Cerf did not skimp on the means. For the first day of the party, the companion of the model and actor Théo Fleury bet on an empire dress in a completely transparent white veil. And who says transparency necessarily says indiscretion!

Dressed in a two-piece swimsuit as immaculate as her outfit, Camille Cerf therefore offered an unobstructed view of her perfect figure and… her buttocks! Nothing out of the ordinary in the lands of fashion-renowned Coachella. It is not for nothing that the event attracts models and fashion stars. The 27-year-old Northerner, on the other hand, was the opposite of her great friend Iris Mittenaere, also present at the festival.