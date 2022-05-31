Camille Charriere tells us about her best fashion tips and tricks

Camille Charriere’s name is nothing new in the industry, as she has been sitting front row at Fashion Week’s top shows for over 10 years. Charriere doesn’t define herself as an influencer, and even though networking and her style have become a full-time job, she’s also a creative consultant, writer, and podcaster. Fashion: No Filterr.

“I studied law and used to say that I moved to London to marry an Englishman. The relationship didn’t work out, but at the end of it all I did get my happy ending.”

The eccentricity, dynamism and energy of the city ended up convincing her to surrender to the world of fashion, and that is how she opened her first blog, in which she wrote on break from her work in finance. Camille Over The Rainbow She went from being a part-time hobby to an audience of more than a million followers around the world, with whom she now shares her authenticity through Instagram and tips for being a Parisian outside of Paris. If we had to describe her style in three words it would be: feminine, timeless and imperfect. “Perfection is your worst enemy.”

The basics of your style

For a look to stand out from the rest, it consists of having a messy element among many polishes, that is the true formula for success. If your makeup is very elaborate, wear your hair disheveled. If you wear red lipstick, pair it with jeans.”

When we ask him about his closets staplesanswered us with great confidence, showing us that French women dominate the game of basics: “A good pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, an LBD, a striped garment and some Mary Janes”, five pieces that separately combine with everything and together they guarantee an effortless chic look.

Although her favorite brand is Celine, without thinking about it for a single second, and obviously clarifying: “Celine, by Phoebe Philo! When I found out that Hedi was remodeling the stores, I ran to replicate the patchwork floor marble on a dining room table and now it’s my favourite.”

But there are also other emerging artists who have a special place in their hearts: Marcia, Nensi Dojaka and Supriya Lele. Looking at her photos makes it more than clear who her main style icons are, and the names that first appear in her mind are: Lady Diana, the Olsen twins, Zoë Kravitz and Sharon Tate. Camille Charriere also reveals the secret key for those days when you have nothing to wear: “Some shorts (if they are boxers better), tank top, high boots and a long coat, they are the only thing you need to look neat with little”.

The elements that made Camille Charriere’s wedding a unique moment

The story behind her favorite piece is full of love and makes it clear that what is meant for you always finds you, “I bought a vintage cross and lost it in Paris. I thought I would never see it again and months later, during a 24-hour trip to try on my wedding dress, I absentmindedly turned to the window of a vintage store and there was the cross. I’m not superstitious but I’m sure it was a sign that I was on the right track.” And although her relationship with fashion may have started with a frustrated love, it ended with a fairytale wedding that she describes with great emotion.

The Attico was in charge of the shoes and Harris Reed of the naked dress for the most anticipated night, but the Internet had all kinds of reactions to this iconic piece that made him notice the big problem that female misogyny still is. Camille never wanted to be a conventional bride and her dress reflected that perfectly. But her online comments made it clear to her how much we still have to work on as a society. If the women of the 60’s and 70’s fought for our sexual freedom then why would a dress make us feel uncomfortable?

Camille Charriere was the first bride for whom Harris Reed designed a wedding dress, a lace naked dress that combined perfectly with her

There is definitely a lot we can learn from Camille Charriere and her account is a must for inspiration to master the style. effortlessly cool and release our most authentic side, so give it a follow ASAP.

