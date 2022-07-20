Camille Gottlieb hits the mark in a semi-transparent Valentino dress topped with a big bun

On July 18, 2022, the Monaco Red Cross gala took place at Place du Casino de Monaco. Camille Gottlieb caused a sensation during the event with a magnificent Valentino dress.

Camille Gottlieb appears alongside Albert and Charlene of Monaco in Place du Casino.

The princely family of the Rock attends the annual gala of the Monegasque Red Cross.

Camille Gottlieb captures all the attention with her semi-transparent Valentino dress.

Camille Gottlieb continues to make a splash at each of his last appearances. On July 18, 2022, the 24-year-old young woman accompanied his uncle Albert of Monaco at the gala of the Monegasque Red Cross. The annual Monaco Red Cross charity gala is a long-awaited meeting on Le Rocher. Entering its 73rd edition this year, the second part of the gala evening was hosted by eminent American artist Alicia Keys, 41 years. Prince Albert II of Monaco, 64, president of the Monegasque Red Cross for 40 years, was accompanied by Princess Charlene of Monaco44 years.

The former Olympic swimming champion has distinguished herself with a puffy silver dress. However, all eyes have been on the Monegasque sovereign’s niece, Camille Gottlieb. The daughter of Princess Stephanie did a grand entrance with a dress RED Valentino black. Camille Gottlieb’s dress featuresa veil in semi-transparent black point d’esprit tulle. The wide collar of the dress, its short sleeves and the openwork tulle are decorated with beautiful raffia embroidery. Stephanie of Monaco’s daughter matched her dress with accessories registering in the same register.

Camille Gottlieb is flawless accessorizing her Valentino dress

The Grace Kelly’s granddaughter paired her stunning wit tulle dress with a minaudière and a pair of black pumps. Impossible not to notice the details of the clutch and the pointed shoes of the half-sister of Louis and Pauline Ducruet. Both are studded in the same tone as the embroidery on her Valentino dress. Perfect from head to toe, Camille Gottlieb opted for a large, sophisticated bun clearing her bare neck and showing off pretty earrings and a perfectly made-up face.