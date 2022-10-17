Entertainment

Camille Lellouche is a mom… Billie Eilish seems to have a new boyfriend…

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

October 17, 2022

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber strike a pose together

Will Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber finally silence those who accuse the model of stealing Justin Bieber from her ex? The two superstars do everything for, in any case. They just posed together at the gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to show that there was no animosity between them.

Hailey Bieber responded to the troll accusations a few weeks ago, saying she had “never been with him when he was in a relationship with someone, period”. Selena Gomez had, meanwhile, tackle the trolls who harass the wife of his ex.

Camille Lellouche is a mother

Billie Eilish looks like she has a new boyfriend

Does Billie Eilish have a new boyfriend? The singer was in any case seen hand in hand with rocker Jesse Rutherford during a Halloween Horror Nights party in Los Angeles. As TMZ recalls, the two stars have already been seen together in August, which would mean that their relationship could date from this period. This possible relationship is already causing a stir, Billie Eilish being 20 years old, while the rocker is eleven years her senior.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Abigail Breslin, the girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, reveals that she was a victim of gender-based violence: “He hit me regularly”

10 mins ago

brutal clip of black adam vs the jsa

11 mins ago

Tilda Swinton, Julia Roberts, Olivia Wilde and more celebrate cinema at the Academy Museum Gala

21 mins ago

Queen Letizia of Spain dares the total fuchsia look like Jenifer!

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button