Camille Santoro (Large families) depressed by her post-pregnancy weight gain? His touching confessions

The santoro were among the first families to share their incredible daily lives on TF1, in Large families life in XXLfrom July 2020. Camillethe mom, had even quickly become a social media star before the tribe decided to leave the show in May 2021. But, to the surprise of their fans, Camille and Nicolas Santoro finally made their comeback to screen on March 23, 2022.

“I gained seven kilos“

Before their departure from the program, viewers were able to follow the arrival of their sixth child. Also, it is only natural that the young mother, who will soon be celebrating her 30th birthday, today reveals her new life since the birth in April 2021 of this little girl named Alba. However, if this baby makes everyone happy, this one was not planned. “You should know that Alba is a small baby who arrived under contraception. I absolutely did not expect it. This is also the reason why I was so upset. I cried for about four months” has just explained Camille Santoro on Instagram.

And obviously, this surprise pregnancy did not remain without consequences. A year after giving birth, the one who is considered “too perfect” indeed regrets not having found her body before. “I’ve gained seven kilos since I gave birth to Alba. I’m not proud of myself but that’s how it is“, she said, before indicating the reason for this weight gain: “I let myself go between fatigue and stress“.

Also, in the face of this situation, the mother of six children revealed that she was more motivated than ever to take charge of herself: “Some people will tell me ‘Camille, you’re fine the way you are’, but it’s not a question of numbers, it’s a question of feeling good about myself.“. A major challenge that seems to be already on the right track. The reason? Camille Santoro revealed it, she has already lost three kilos.