Entertainment

Camille Vásquez and the deserved promotion after winning the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

The name of Camille Vásquez continues to give a lot to talk about after his great victory in the Virginia courts that restores the career and reputation of actor Johnny Depp.

Although much was mentioned that the two could have an alleged love relationshipshe assures that it is unethical between client and lawyer, but that she commits herself a lot in each of her cases.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Telemundo’s hot table: premiere date and time

2 mins ago

Daniel Craig Movies As James Bond Ranked

25 mins ago

Why was Dr. Cristina Yang removed from Grey’s Anatomy?

36 mins ago

Kristen Stewart starts casting for LGBTQIA+ ghostbusters series

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button