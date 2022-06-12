Camille Vásquez and the deserved promotion after winning the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

The name of Camille Vásquez continues to give a lot to talk about after his great victory in the Virginia courts that restores the career and reputation of actor Johnny Depp.

Although much was mentioned that the two could have an alleged love relationshipshe assures that it is unethical between client and lawyer, but that she commits herself a lot in each of her cases.

It is worth mentioning that after denying an affair with the multifaceted actor, it was revealed that since last November They are in a relationship with a 38-year-old businessman of English origin.

What is a fact is that his professionalism was revealed in each of the hearings, since he managed to corner Amber Heard and her group of lawyers on more than one occasion.

That is why now, it has been placed as one of the personalities of the so-called “trial of the year” more important than those involved, and she has assured that it is an honor to represent the Latino community.

The famous lawyer is in one of the best stages of her professional career. Photo: AP

And it is that its resounding ttriumph in the American court has led to a large number of job offers, Well, a close source revealed that she is shocked by the number of law firms that sought her out.

But within the rumors that have gone viral in recent days, it is said that the famous lawyer with Colombian roots has He received a well deserved promotion at his job and this is what is known.

The new position of Camille Vásquez after winning the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

And it is that his work and professionalism not only impacted the actor’s fans, but also his own guild, so in their work they have decided to reward their spectacular nature.

“We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been promoted to partner. She has been a key member of the litigation team that won the jury verdict last week for actor Johnny Depp in his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,” he said. networks the Brown Rudnick account.

What is a fact is that the job is going to be very well paid, so even the actor’s fans have not stopped thank you for committing to the case.

As for the friendship DeppCamille herself has assured that she has always been a fan of her work and music, so she has no doubt that They will stay in touch for a long time.

The friendship between them will last for many years, says the lawyer. Photo: AP

