Camille Vasquez becomes ‘Wonder Woman’ for saving a life in flight

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer in the trial against Amber Heard, is back in the news. This time far from the courts and much closer to heaven, the famous lawyer showed her great heart by helping one of the passengers on her flight from Los Angeles to New York. The man in question had passed out with her as his witness, and without a second thought, he got up from her seat to offer her first aid.

©GettyImages

Vasquez and his bodyguard were traveling in first class on the American Airlines flight when the 70-year-old man was walking to his seat and fell to the ground, hitting his head. Although the flight attendants tried to help him, they asked for help due to the seriousness of the matter.

Camille is an expert in defending people in court, but she was not going to allow a man to suffer in front of her for medical reasons, so she called her brother-in-law who is a doctor to guide her step by step to confirm that the man was well and provide better care.

Witnesses say the bodyguard took off his watch to monitor the passenger’s heart rate. Camille and her companion were not alone in this heroic work, luckily among the passengers there was also a surgeon who helped them.

Camille, the heroine of the moment

If Camille had already won people’s hearts by her performance in Johnny Depp’s trial, with this selfless action she won people even more. So much so that one of the flight attendants did not hesitate to call her “Wonder Woman”. And although the lawyer did everything selflessly, the flight attendant gave her a bottle of Merlot wine and a bottle of champagne for helping save a man’s life.

The plane had to return to Los Angeles where the passenger, already conscious, was treated by health specialists. With this it is clear that Camille was born to represent and defend people, as she expresses it in her exclusive chat with HELLO! USES.

